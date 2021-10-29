Juve hatches a plan to sign their coveted target, but will his club sell?

Juventus remains keen on Dusan Vlahovic and they would love to sign him in the January transfer window.

This is what Tuttosport via Tuttomercatoweb is reporting and they claim the Bianconeri will offer 50m euros plus a player to sign him.

That fee might not be good enough to persuade Rocco Commisso sell him and the report says the Fiorentina president prefers to trade him to a club outside of Italy.

Juve could raise more money for his purchase if they can cash in on one of their struggling players, with Aaron Ramsey tipped to leave the Allianz Stadium.

Juve FC Say

Vlahovic looks the real deal and at 21, he could serve the Bianconeri for several years.

But money would play a big part in where he ends up, with his club and the player wanting as much as they can make from his next transfer window.

English clubs and Atletico Madrid look to be in a better financial state than Juve and that means they could offer him more than the Bianconeri could in terms of salaries and other benefits.

While nothing has been decided yet, this transfer already looks like a difficult one for Juve.

Alvaro Morata is another option for the Bianconeri and if they cannot sign Vlahovic, they could sign the Spaniard on a permanent transfer instead.