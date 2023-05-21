“Juve have big players without a soul” – Cassano blasts again

Following another disappointing elimination, Juventus can always expect to be on the recipient end of another chastising from Antonio Cassano.

The retired footballer constantly criticizes the Bianconeri for their unpleasant style of play, reserving a special roasting for Max Allegri.

Yet, the 40-year-old claimed he would have loved to see Juventus reach the Europa League final and take on Roma in an all-Italian final.

Alas, Allegri’s men fell short in the semi-final, losing 2-3 on aggregate as an extra-time winner from Erik Lamela put Sevilla through to another grand finale.

For his part, Cassano insists that he doesn’t hold any hard feelings against Juventus, but simply doesn’t appreciate their brand of football.

The former Roma, Real Madrid and Milan man labeled the Bianconeri as a soulless team despite having a host of star players among their ranks.

“We would have liked Juve to be in the Europa League final. I would have celebrated with Juve and Roma in the final,” said the notorious Italian in his most recent appearance on Bobo TV via Calciomercato.

“I don’t have anything against Juve. In Italy, they never had rivals. I don’t like Conte, but he had clear ideas and a soul.

“On the other hand, Allegri hasn’t evolved. He won’t lead you to success the way he plays now.

“Hell awaited them in Seville. They only made four or five chances including three counterattacks and two set pieces. Juve cannot play like this, but with Allegri, that’s the way it is.

“Unlike Roma who have a soul of their own, Juve have big players without a soul. The worst thing is communication.”