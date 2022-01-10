“Juve have too many ups and downs” Tacchinardi still cannot trust Juventus

Former Juventus midfielder Alessio Tacchinardi has delivered an assessment of their top-four chances this season and doesn’t seem to trust them.

The Bianconeri earned an exciting 4-3 win against AS Roma yesterday to get their first win of 2022.

The match was a very interesting one with Juve coming from 3-1 down to earn all the points from the fixture.

Tacchinardi watched the game and said afterwards that both clubs had the potential to end this season well, but they don’t have the right balance.

We have already begun the second half of the season and he reckons Juve still doesn’t look like a club that is ready to challenge for the top four because of their many difficulties.

He tells TMW Radio via Tuttomercatoweb: “The first thing that leaves me with the game is that the ranking is never a lie. They are two teams that have good potential, but they don’t have balance.

“Juve have too many ups and downs, at this time of the season they are not yet centered. In a match, anything can happen: we saw a Juve in difficulty and then a Juve with character.

“As well as Roma. They are not two solid teams to get to the top four: of course, winning for Juve was a blow of crazy energy, but the victory was more the result of episodes and a slightly crazy game.”

Juve FC Says

Juve truly needs to do better in this second half of the season if we want to make the top four.

The performance against Roma was convincing from an attacking point of view, but conceding three goals is simply too poor for our defence.

If we keep letting in that many goals, it is hard to see us end this season in a suitable position.

Max Allegri should know what to do. Hopefully, we would see a much better defensive performance in our upcoming games.