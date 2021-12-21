Juve head into the winter break on a high after comfortable victory

Juventus will go into the winter break with their heads held high after an assured victory over Cagliari, but much is still to be done this season.

The Old Lady started the match brightly, and Moise Kean had a great chance to open the scoring early on, but could only guide his headed effort onto the post.

The Italian was the one to open the scoring just before the break, when Federico Bernadeschi’s shot deflected up into the path of Kean who managed to guide it into the net.

Our best chances in the second-half all came to Bernadeschi, who was doing well to get himself into space to get a shot away, but his accuracy was lacking.

He did manage to get the second goal however, when Dejan Kulusevski carved up our opponents to leave them on the backfoot before splitting the defence with the pass to the Italian winger, who smashed his left-footed shot into the far side of the goal.

It certainly wasn’t a tale of the tape, but it was a comfortable 2-0 victory to keep us in the hunt for European football for next season, and our attentions will now turn to the transfer window where we will hopefully find that missing piece of the puzzle to make the team click into place.

Patrick