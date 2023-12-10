Juventus have no intention of depriving themselves of the services of Kenan Yildiz who has recently emerged as a transfer target for a host of top European clubs.

The Turkish starlet joined the Bianconeri on a free transfer in the summer of 2022 after spending his childhood at Bayern Munich.

The 18-year-old delivered the goods last season with the Primavera before earning a promotion to the first team.

However, the attacker has been struggling for playing time at Max Allegri’s court. Instead, he’s occasionally earning minutes at Juventus Next Gen.

Nevertheless, Kenan’s brilliant strike for Turkiye against Germany caught the attention of the worldwide audience.

According to Calciomercato journalist Nicola Balice, Arsenal and Liverpool are keeping tabs on the situation, waiting for an opening to lure Yildiz towards English shores.

Nevertheless, Juventus aren’t willing to part ways with the young sensation, not even on a temporary basis in January.

The Italian giants extended the player’s contract until 2027 last August to maintain their grasp on the situation. They also refused offers from the likes of Benfica and Fenerbahce.

The report also notes interest from Barcelona who have been following the striker since his days at Bayern Munich.

But as the source tells it, Juventus are convinced of the youngster’s great value, especially for the future.

Therefore, the player’s suitors must continue to wait for cracks that are yet to appear.

This season, Yildiz made five second-half cameos in Serie A. He also featured for the Next Gen in seven Serie C outings, scoring two goals and providing an assist in the process.