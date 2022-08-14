“Juve, Inter and Milan are always there” Di Natale discusses the Serie A title race

Antonio di Natale does not believe Juventus are the favourites to win the Serie A title this season.

The Bianconeri have bolstered their squad in this transfer window and we expect them to still make more signings.

Max Allegri won five consecutive league titles for them in his first spell as the club’s manager.

Fans expect him to get them to the top of the league again, but last season’s performance suggests it would not be so straightforward.

The Bianconeri are not the only club strengthening their group in this transfer window.

The likes of AC Milan, Inter Milan and AS Roma have also done well in that regard and Di Natale believes Jose Mourinho’s team is best prepared for the new campaign.

He tells Il Bianconero:

‘In my opinion, Roma is the team that has the most chance of winning the championship. It is clear that Juve, Inter and Milan are always there to play for it, but for the players acquired and for the atmosphere that is being created, I tell you that in my opinion Roma has an excellent chance of success.’

Juve FC Says

It is sometimes good when you don’t start a new season as the favourite because it frees you to play your game and be yourself.

Juve has had that ‘favourites’ tag for a long time. Perhaps if everyone underrates us in this campaign, we will thrive.