Juve interested in Man United veteran but faces competition from Spain

Juventus and free agent signings is an old love story which is perhaps destined to last.

During the Andrea Agnelli era, the Old Lady has made it almost customary to sign at least one free agent per season. This strategy has proven to be a very rewarding one at times, as the likes of Paul Pogba, Sami Khedira and current manager Andrea Pirlo ended up becoming true protagonists for the club.

Although the current financial situation might prevent the Bianconeri from chasing the biggest names in the free agent market, as the club’s wage-list is already packed with high earners, this won’t prevent sporting director Fabio Paratici from fishing in the Bosman market.

According to reports in the Spanish media via Calciomercato, Juventus are showing interest in Juan Mata, whose contract with Manchester United expires by the end of the season.

The 2010 world champion has been plying his trade in England ever since he made the move from Valencia to Chelsea in 2011.

Three years later, Mata completed his transfer to the Red Devils, but his role at the club has been diminishing with every passing season.

Thus, a divorce with the Premier League side is inevitable at this point. However, Juventus must be warned, as according to the source, the 32-year-old is also wanted by his former club Valencia.

As we’ve seen in the past, Spanish talents often tend to make their comebacks to their former clubs after finishing off their EPL spells, as it was the case with Santi Cazorla and Jesus Navas who made their triumphant returns to Villarreal and Sevilla respectively.

In conclusion, a return to Valencia seems to be a more logical move for Mata at the moment, considering his current career trajectory which saw him earning limited playing time.