scudetto
Club News

“Juve is back,” Report says Juventus is back to the form that helped them win 9 Scudettos

October 21, 2021 - 1:00 pm

The Italian media outlet Corriere Dello Sport has hailed Juventus for their recent return to form and says they are now delivering the performances that helped them win nine consecutive league titles before last season.

They made the conclusion after watching the Bianconeri earn a 1-0 win against Zenit Saint Petersburg yesterday in the Champions League.

That win was their fourth consecutive 1-0 win in all competitions and they have shown incredible resillience in those fixtures.

The Bianconeri had brought back Max Allegri as their manager after losing the Scudetto title to Inter Milan last season.

Allegri won five straight league titles for them before he was fired in 2019 and the Livorno-born gaffer is now looking to help them earn another one.

Their recent run of form suggests that they are on the right track to win trophies as they did before, and the Italian newspaper says their performance gives the feeling that they are truly back to form. 

They write as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “Juve is back … itself, as in the years of the 9 Scudetti.

“In terms of morale, this is a very heavy success because it gives Juve the feeling of being back … itself or a formation that is very difficult to score. As in the years of nine championships in a row.”

Avatar

You Might Also Like

super cup

December 22nd and January 5th are the competing dates for the Italian Super Cup match

October 21, 2021
locatelli

 “It only takes a second to stumble back down” Locatelli reveals Allegri’s advice to team

October 21, 2021
ligt

“We are coming back” De Ligt says four consecutive clean sheets is a clear sign of progress

October 21, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.