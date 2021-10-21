“Juve is back,” Report says Juventus is back to the form that helped them win 9 Scudettos

The Italian media outlet Corriere Dello Sport has hailed Juventus for their recent return to form and says they are now delivering the performances that helped them win nine consecutive league titles before last season.

They made the conclusion after watching the Bianconeri earn a 1-0 win against Zenit Saint Petersburg yesterday in the Champions League.

That win was their fourth consecutive 1-0 win in all competitions and they have shown incredible resillience in those fixtures.

The Bianconeri had brought back Max Allegri as their manager after losing the Scudetto title to Inter Milan last season.

Allegri won five straight league titles for them before he was fired in 2019 and the Livorno-born gaffer is now looking to help them earn another one.

Their recent run of form suggests that they are on the right track to win trophies as they did before, and the Italian newspaper says their performance gives the feeling that they are truly back to form.

They write as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “Juve is back … itself, as in the years of the 9 Scudetti.

“In terms of morale, this is a very heavy success because it gives Juve the feeling of being back … itself or a formation that is very difficult to score. As in the years of nine championships in a row.”