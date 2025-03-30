Former Juventus star Alessio Tacchinardi was delighted by the club’s first outing under the guidance of his former teammate Igor Tudor.

The Croatian manager made his appearance on the dugout after being appointed as caretaker manager last Sunday. The 46-year-old arrived as a replacement for Thiago Motta who failed to deliver the expected results and performances during his eight months in charge, prompting the management to pull off a mid-season change in the hopes of rescuing their Top 4 hopes.

Tudor started on the right note, guiding the club towards a 1-0 win over Genoa in front of the crowds at the Allianz Stadium.

At this stage, the Bianconeri fans remain cautiously optimistic, as they don’t want to go ahead of themselves only to suffer another yet another disappointment. However, Tacchinardi wasn’t afraid to declare Juve’s ‘return’.

“Juve is back! It was a very difficult, very complicated match. There was tension, the managerial change, a new formation, and Bologna who had won their match,” noted the retired midfielder on his Instagram account.

Getty Images

“Genoa had put all the teams in difficulty. I liked what I saw from Juventus. It was a hard-working Juve, who got their hands dirty, a Juve that ran and fought, who helped each other every time there was a mistake.

“Applause, thumbs up, all together fighting and battling together, until the last second.”

Tacchinardi then praised some of the individuals who delivered the goods on Saturday, particularly Renato Veiga.

“I finally saw the vertical, fast and ferocious plays, a monstrous Yildiz, a crazy Thuram, I liked Locatelli a lot. Then my idol is Renato Veiga because he is spectacular.

“But Igor, in a short time, has made an important impact. We will certainly have to grow, improve our physical condition because they went man-to-man to press from all parts of the pitch, and it is not easy if you are not in great physical condition. But well done, Igor! Great start.”