“Juve is made to make you better” – Paratici’s emotional farewell

In 2010, Fabio Paratici arrived to Juventus as a relatively unknown name. The young director acted as Giuseppe Marotta’s right hand man at Sampdoria, and the latter insisted to bring him alongside him to Turin.

In an unexpected twist of fate, Paratici ended up usurping his mentor who was pushed to the door in 2018. Nonetheless, after three troublesome years in charge, Fabio’s time at the club has ended as well.

The departing director spoke about his time at Juventus in a joint press conference with club president Andrea Agnelli, and he was noticeably moved by the occasion.

Paratici talked about the best moments that he experienced in Turin, as well as some of the difficulties that he faced, whilst being thankful for the experience that made him better.

“They have been eleven wonderful years, in a special club like Juventus . We have won a lot, lost a lot. I was fortunate to represent this club, and I will always be grateful for it. I gave everything I had, I have lived through every moment and I am proud of how I have behaved.

“I have received more than I have given. The support you have at Juve is unique: I will go to other clubs and I hope to find the same passion and the same love I found here. As a professional I must also be thankful for the fact that I had total autonomy in my work,” said Paratici as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I was able to share ideas and thoughts, with those who for my children are football heroes, like Nedved, Buffon, Ronaldo, Chiellini. I also worked with coaches who taught me a lot like Delneri, Conte, Allegri, Sarri and Pirlo

“Often when a story ends you think that you get a bit of anger, rancor. However, I felt none of it this week. I think Juventus are made to make you better and for this I am proud and grateful.

The director also said that his best moment at Juventus was Marco Borriello’s goal against Cesena in 2012- which paved the way for the Scudetto title – whilst his best purchase was Paulo Dybala from Palermo in 2015.