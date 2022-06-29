“Juve is my home” – Montero excited to be back as primavera coach

Despite finding great success in the UEFA Youth League last season, Juventus and Andrea Bonatti decided to part ways lately.

The Italian was the coach of the Bianconeri’s U-19 squad, also known as the Primavera.

However, his replacement turned out to be an all-too-familiar name for the Old Lady’s supporters. We’re talking about the legendary Paolo Montero.

The Uruguayan was one of the toughest and unyielding defenders of his day. After four seasons at Atalanta, he played nine campaigns in Turin (between 1996 and 2005) finding great success during his stint.

The 50-year-old eventually retired in 2007, before launching a managerial career in 2014, with his latest experience being in Argentina with San Lorenzo.

However, Montero and Juventus have once again crossed paths, and the new U-19 coach is extremely happy with his return to his beloved club.

“I’m excited. My face doesn’t show it, but I’m happy to be back,” said the retired center back in an interview with Juventus TV via JuventusNews24.

“Juve is my home, they are the team where I have played the most in my career. I also love the city of Turin. it’s quiet and similar to Montevideo. The people don’t invade your privacy and are very respectful.

“It’s also great to see some of my former comrades like Pessotto, I have to thank all the directors who wanted me here. There are no excuses, now our work begins,” concluded the Uruguayan legend.