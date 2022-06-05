Juve keen to strike swap deal with league rivals Napoli

Juventus are claimed to be eyeing a deal to sign Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli, and are looking to use Merih Demiral as a makeweight in the deal.

The Azzurri are claimed to have failed to convince their centre-back to extend his contract at this point in time, with the club struggling with the idea of an extension due to their attempts to lower their wage bill.

With only 12 months remaining on the defender’s contract, they may well have to consider his exit, and Juventus are now claimed to be keen to try their hand at his signature.

Juve parted ways with club legend Giorgio Chiellini this summer, leaving a large whole at the back in both experience and leadership, and Koulibaly represents one of the top defenders in the country for some years.

With us also believed to be working on slimming our wage budget, it will be interesting to see if are able to persuade Koulibaly to join this summer, and what a signing it would be. Lining him up alongside De Ligt could well be a formidable partnership, and one which could fire us back into contention for the title this season, especially if Paul Pogba could join too.

Where does Koulibaly rank in the best defenders in Serie A?

