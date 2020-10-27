Juve legend urges the manager to change formation again

Alessandro Del Piero has urged Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo to field the team to their strengths, and go with a 4-2-4 formation.

The boss has had no issue with changing the system in use as he sees fit this season, with no single formation having been used in back-to-back fixtures as of yet.

Del Piero won an amazing tally of trophies with Juventus during his playing career, and he is backing the manager to make yet another formation change ahead of the clash with Barcelona, with the winner moving into clear favourites to top the group, and coast to qualification.

“Pirlo is looking for solutions, he will change the team also according to the opponents and it is not excluded that he will also change form,” the ex-Juve striker told Sky Sports (via Goal) after the draw with Verona.

“Juve on the outside with [Dejan] Kulusevski and [Federico] Chiesa has great potential for pushing, one on one, of the leg. I also see the possibility of playing with two central midfielders, even for a possible 4-2-4.

“If you have a lot of potential in attack you have to exploit it: a 4-2-4 at this moment could give the four in front who are strong enough freedom.”

The former Juve captain was then asked which players he would use up front in such a formation.

“Kulusevki on the right, Chiesa on the left and Dybala-Ronaldo or Dybala-Morata. In Europe certainly like that,” he added. “The purchase of [Alvaro] Morata is to be taken into consideration, if we then remember Ronaldo in Madrid had [Karim] Benzema doing a lot of dirty work.”