Juve looking to strengthen the backline: Fulham defender on the radar

In the hopes of avoiding another campaign marred by absentees and emergency replacements like the current one, Juventus are working on adding young defenders who will bolster their backline.

This season, Andrea Pirlo struggled to find consistency in defense, as his four natural center backs – Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs De Ligt and Merih Demiral – were never all fit at the same time, as the coach often found himself with very limited options at the back, which prompted him to play Danilo as a center half on several occasions.

Therefore, Fabio Paratici and company have began their search for a new player for the role – especially with Chiellini and Bonucci advancing in age – and according to Tuttosport via Calciomercato.it, they may have found their target in the English Premier League.

Tosin Adarabioyo is a 23-year-old defender who currently plays for Fulham after completing a recent move from Manchester City last October for just under 2 million euros.

Nonetheless the English-Nigerian giant (standing at 1.95 cm) has become a key member of Scott Parker’s side, and with his contract expiring in June 2023, he could be available for around 10 to 12 million euros.

Although it is unlikely that such a transfer would be completed during the current January transfer market, especially with the London based club being involved in a relegation dog fight – as they currently sit 18th in the EPL table – a summer transfer would be much more likely if the Bianconeri are interested in the player’s services.

The reports adds that even if an unlikely January move took place, Juventus must then loan the defender out for the rest of the season since he is considered as a non-EU player.