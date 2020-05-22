Juve making Arthur progress?

Juventus are reportedly making progress in their bid to bring Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo to Turin in exchange for Miralem Pjanic.

According to La Gazzetta Dello Sport, Barcelona coach Quique Setien could make it known to Arthur that there will limited space for him in the team, going forward.

So far, the Brazilian has dug his feet in and is adamant that he doesn’t want to make the switch, however Gazzetta suggest that dialogue’s have opened up in recent days.

Arthur is fundamental to the player exchange that would take Pjanic and Mattia De Sciglio to Barcelona, and while La Balugrana have not confronted him directly, they’ve made their feelings known through the press.

Gazzetta report that the deal had stalled until Wednesday, when for the first time, there was reportedly some progress made in convincing the player with talks over his possible salary.

The tax relief system launched by Italy for those players who move to Serie A offers some room for manoeuvre to improve Arthur’s salary in the long-term.