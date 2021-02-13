Juve management identify the position that needs to be strengthened next summer

After a tough start to the season, Juventus managed to find back their renowned solidity at the back.

Whilst the numerous injuries had plagued Andrea Pirlo’s start to the season, he has been able to rotate his defensive line recently, while maintaining positive results.

According to TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri management has decided to maintain their four center backs for next season.

Veterans Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci have rekindled their solid partnership with a host of great performances.

On the other hand, the young Matthijs De Ligt and Merih Demiral have proved that they are capable replacements for the future, with their two incredible performances against Inter in the Coppa Italia Semi finals being a testament of their capabilities.

Therefore, Juventus will be looking elsewhere when it comes to strengthening their squad for next season.

The source believes that the department which has been highlighted by the hierarchy is the left back position.

The report adds that Alex Sandro could be sold in the summer, which means that the Old Lady will be pursuing a new defender for the left side.

Although the Brazilian has been Juve’s most reliable player for the spot since arriving in 2015, the next transfer market could represent a last chance for the club to sell him for a decent price.

The former Porto man’s contract runs until 2023, and he recently celebrated his 30th birthday.

It should also be noted that Real Madrid’s Marcelo has been recently linked with a move to Turin in the upcoming summer (Calciomercato).