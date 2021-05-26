Juve may have to sacrifice top players to sign new ones this summer

Juventus has just endured a terrible season where they lost their league title to Inter Milan. The Bianconeri had won the league in nine consecutive seasons previous to this one.

They had the strongest team in the competition for much of that run, although we have to admit that their managers also played key roles in making them champions.

Despite their efforts, the Bianconeri have fallen short this season and it is clear to see that they are in transition at the moment.

Andrea Pirlo is an inexperienced appointee by the club and the former midfielder is expected to remain their manager after winning two of three domestic competitions and securing a top-four spot for them on the league table.

One thing that is certain is that they will need to change things around the club in the summer and that involves signing new players.

However, the club is suffering financially because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic has affected several of their income streams and ensured that they posted losses in the first half of the season.

They are expected to have lost even more money in this second half of the campaign.

Juve has some of the highest-paid players in Italy with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo earning as much as the entire team at some clubs.

He has come under some criticism at Juve this season, but the fact remains that he has justified being the highest-paid player at the club by remaining its top scorer.

The club would ideally want to keep someone as important as him, but it seems they might have to let the Portuguese maestro go before signing new players.

His 30m euros per season wages can pay over five players if the club brings in some of the best players in Serie A.

Juve had to reach loan-to-buy agreements before they could get Alvaro Morata and Federico Chiesa last season.

At the time, no one knew how terrible their finances would be in the first half of the season.

Now that it has become clearer, it seems the club’s fans have to prepare for more such deals.

The last campaign wasn’t the best for top earners like Aaron Ramsey and Paulo Dybala as well and it seems that the best option would be to sell them.

Interestingly, it could become their only option because adding the likes of Manuel Locatelli and Rodrigo De Paul to the Juve team will increase their expenses, which would require them to sink further into debt.

If the club can sign players capable of helping them win Serie A next season in place of their current top earners, then it isn’t a bad idea to cash in on them.