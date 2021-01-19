Juve midfielder on Messi-Ronaldo comparison: “I choose Cristiano”

While many players had the honor of playing alongside one of the two best players in the modern era, Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi, few were the ones who were lucky enough to share a locker-room with both legends.

However, these men will never be able to escape the inevitable questions regarding the two serial Ballon d’Or winners. Questions that aim to compare the Argentine and the Portuguese in every aspect possible.

After the likes of Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala, two additional names were added to the prestigious list last summer, when Juventus and Barcelona completed a swap deal that sent Miralem Pjanic to the Camp Nou, while Arthur Melo went in the opposing direction.

Desimpedidos do Brasil channel (via Corriere Dello Sport) interviewed the the Old lady’s summer arrival, and here’s what the Brazilian midfielder had to say about his current teammate Ronaldo and his former captain Messi.

“It’s difficult to pick one. In one match, either of them can score five goals. They are both good leaders. But I choose Cristiano. We’re teammates now.

“Everyone has their own way of showing leadership. Leo proves it with his gestures, even if it isn’t obvious for some people, but on the pitch, he commands whenever he receives the ball. He is always hungry for goals and the desire to win”, added Arthur.

“Ronaldo is a person who expresses himself more, with his arms or even with words. Whenever he catches the ball he wants to score.

“In the locker room, Cristiano plays a major role in the discussions. He gets along well with everyone”, said the Juventus man.

“We’re not exactly two friends who would meet for a coffee, but we do enjoy a good relationship”.

In conclusion, the Bianconeri midfielder ended up siding with his current teammate, as he was arguably expected to do, but the choice of his words suggests that his pick was majorly based on the fact that he currently plays alongside CR7.

And who could blame him for not wanting to upset the Portuguese megastar?