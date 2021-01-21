Juve need to offload veteran before they can sign a new striker

It is well known that Juventus are in the midst of a hunt for a new striker who would act as a backup for Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata.

Nonetheless, according to Tuttosport via TuttoMercatoWeb, the current economic situation – which is known to be complicated to say the least – means that the Bianconeri will have to offload a certain high earner before being able to add a new signing to their squad.

The player in question is of course Sami Khedira. The German veteran has been frozen out of Andrea Pirlo’s squad, as the new manager made it clear that the former Real Madrid midfielder doesn’t have a place within his plans.

The 2014 World Cup winner had been an integral part of Max Allegri’s Juve ever since he made his free transfer from Los Blancos in the summer of 2015.

But unfortunately for the Stuttgart youth product, injuries as well as some health issues have taken its toll on the aging player, as his physical form has been on a steady decline in the last couple of seasons

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is said to be interested in reuniting with his former Madrid pupil in the Premier league, but according to the source, Stuttgart are so far the only side to present a concrete offer.

Therefore, Juventus could opt to work on terminating the contract of the player, thus making room on their wage bill for their incoming fourth striker – whoever it may be – but it must be noted that Khedira’s approval will be required before taking such measure.

The German veteran played 145 official matches for the Old Lady, scoring 21 goals and providing 13 assists in the process.