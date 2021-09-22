“Juve never dies” Zola warns against writing off Juventus

Gianfranco Zola has warned against writing off Juventus as he discussed the Bianconeri’s upcoming match against his former club, Chelsea, in the Champions League.

Juve will face the Blues in their next European game and it is a match that they might struggle in because of their poor start to this season.

Massimiliano Allegri is overseeing a terrible campaign with the Bianconeri winless in Serie A and having to play catch up with their title rivals.

They have found some joy in Europe after opening their Champions League campaign with a 3-0 win at Malmo.

They will face Spezia and Sampdoria before hosting Chelsea in the UCL and these matches give them the chance to get two wins and boost their confidence ahead of the crunch encounter.

Former Chelsea star, Zola, was discussing Italian football and says Chelsea might be on form, but the match against Juventus will still not be easy for them.

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport as quoted by Calciomercato: “Juventus-Chelsea in the Champions League? Their first performances were impressive. Chelsea are a real team. Against Tottenham they played a great game.

“In the first half they held up against their opponents, then in the second half changed gears and scored three goals. There is a lot of quality. ”

“Tuchel is flexible, intelligent, crafty. It has been understood since he took command of Chelsea.

“The match against Juve, however, is not a foregone conclusion. In the first half against Milan I saw signs of recovery. Juve never dies. Vale. also for the championship.”