Juve not interested in Aubameyang but following Jesus

Juventus reportedly have no interest in Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but the club are following Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus.

Speaking to Juve fansite Juventibus, Goal Italia’s Juventus correspondent Romeo Agresti discussed some of the transfer rumours surrounding the Bianconeri.

Le10Sport had linked Juve with a move for the Gabonese striker Aubameyang amidst reports that he was leaving Arsenal this summer, but Agresti confirmed that the club are not interested in him at present.

Juve have also been closely linked with Roma’s young talent Nicolo Zaniolo, a self-confessed Juventino, but for Agresti, the 20-year-old will likely spend another year in the capital.

Agresti also suggests that Mattia De Sciglio will likely leave the club, while Cristiano Romero, currently on-loan at Genoa, will be sold outright in the summer.

The Bianconeri are following Fiorentina midfielder Gaetano Castrovilli and Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus.