Juve outcast won’t move to Villarreal – a return to the squad on the cards?

Sami Khedira is yet to play a single minute in an official match this term.

Ever since his arrival in the summer, Andrea Pirlo has made it clear that the German veteran is not a part of his plans.

Therefore, the 2014 World Cup winner has been training with the first team, but has been frozen out of the squad, and his name is nowhere to be seen on match-days.

Khedira has been linked with moves to a host of several European clubs. Nonetheless, none of these proposed transfers were able to materialize.

Villarreal were the latest to try and seal a deal for the 33-year-old, but the move has apparently faltered as well.

According to Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com, the Spanish club was trying to sell Francis Coquelin to Olympique Marseille, but they didn’t manage to put the deal over the line.

Therefore, the Yellow Submarines won’t be able to land the German midfielder.

On another note, the Corriere di Torino (via TuttoJuve) reports that Khedira is eager to leave the Italian champions, however, he will only accept a decent offer that wouldn’t be too far from what he’s currently earning in Turin (6 million euros per year).

Thus, the veteran is likely to remain at the club for the rest of the season before leaving as a free agent.

Nonetheless, the report adds that the Bianconeri are considering the idea of reinstating him to the playing squad as a way to justify his current wages.

It remains to be seen whether Pirlo would be too eager on using him in the presence of a much younger crop of midfielders at his disposal.