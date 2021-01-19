Juve plan to rebuild the midfield: The big transfer targets revealed

Juventus are planning to take their humbling 2-0 defeat against Inter on Sunday night as a learning experience.

Whilst almost all of the Bianconeri players disappointed in the Derby d’Italia, the midfield, in particular, was left in shambles, as Rodrigo Bentancur and Adrien Rabiot spent the majority of the match chasing the shadows of Nicolo Barella and company.

Therefore, sporting director Fabio Paratici has identified an impressive list of midfielders who have the capacity to bolster the Old Lady’s ranks with some much needed quality.

According to Calciomercato, the first name on the director’s list remains Paul Pogba. The Frenchman’s contract with Manchester United is set to expire in the summer of 2022, thus the Red Devils could end up selling him in the summer for a much lower price than what they had initially intended.

The report adds that Pogba’s wish to return to Juventus could play a key part, and the same goes for his agent Mino Raiola who enjoys a relatively good relationship with the Bianconeri hierarchy.

Nonetheless, the French midfielder is not the only name on the list, as Paratici has identified young Sassuolo star Manuel Locatelli as an alternative for the 2018 world champion. The player’s agent had previously admitted the possibility of such a move.

The other two names mentioned by the source are Lyon’s Houssem Aouar and Udinese’s Rodrigo De Paul. Calciomercato believes that both players are reaching the end of their cycles with their respective clubs.

However, neither of them would arrive on cheap, as Jean-Michel Aulas and the Pozzo family would both ask for hefty fees to part ways with their jewels, and both the Frenchman as well the Argentine have already several suitors lining up for the signatures.