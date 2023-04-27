“Juve players couldn’t wait” Roberto Pruzzo reacts to Juventus loss to Inter Milan

Former AS Roma forward Roberto Pruzzo has commented on Juventus’ performance in their match against Inter Milan last night, stating that the black and whites were so bad they could not wait for the game to end.

Juve went to the San Siro with a chance of making the final after the first leg of the Italian Cup semi-final match ended in a 1-1 draw in Turin.

The Bianconeri won at the same venue when they visited earlier in the league and were hopeful it would end in another victory for them.

However, at the start of the fixture, the Bianconeri did not look prepared enough and Inter was the better side in the opening exchanges.

In the end, the Nerazzurri earned what could be seen as one of the most significant wins of their season and Juve is now out of yet another competition.

After the game, Pruzzo said via Tuttojuve:

“Juve players couldn’t wait for the referee to whistle the end. They did not give the impression of having that competitive ferocity necessary and suitable for a semi-final. Then we almost all cheered for Lukaku after the first leg, even if the player seen on the pitch does not seem suitable to make a difference. Instead, when I saw Bonucci, I felt a little sad, he hadn’t played for too long.”

Juve FC Says

It was a terrible performance from us and our players know they were simply too poor.

In a semi-final of a major competition, we expected more from them and they must now perform better in the remaining games of the campaign.