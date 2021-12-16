Juve plots to sign dissatisfied Premier League star on loan next month

Anthony Martial is very unhappy at Manchester United. As expected, this is because he is not getting enough playing time.

The Frenchman has watched United sign the likes of Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo, which has reduced his playing time.

He is now looking to leave the English club and could join Juventus in the January transfer window.

Il Bianconero claims the Bianconeri are looking to sign him on a six-month loan deal.

Juve has struggled for goals this season and hopes the former AS Monaco man can help them solve that problem.

Juve FC Says

Martial has flattered to deceive for much of his time at United, and the Frenchman isn’t exactly a player you can turn to when you need a lot of goals.

But his lack of goals could be down to the competition and the system he is playing under.

Facing Serie A teams might be easier for him, and that could see him return to form.

The English club is notorious for not wanting to lose any of their players, but if Martial insists he wants to leave, that decision could force their hands and make them do business with Juve.

Martial has made just seven Premier League appearances this season, most of which have been from the bench.