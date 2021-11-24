Juve pushes to sign their Serie A target in January

Juventus has stepped up their pursuit of Fiorentina striker, Dusan Vlahovic, and they want to sign him in the January transfer window.

The Serbian has been one of the best goal-scorers in Europe in 2021 and has been in fine form this season.

While he thrives in Florence, the likes of Alvaro Morata and Moise Kean are struggling to score at Juventus.

This is one reason the Bianconeri have made their worst start to a season in a long time.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport reports that Juve is now ready to snap up Vlahovic in the winter and is prepared to offer €50m for his signature.

The Serbian has interest from across Europe and Fiorentina will prefer to sell him to a club outside Serie A.

However, the report says he favours staying in Italy and likes the idea of playing for Juventus.

This could make it easy for Juve to sign him and would force La Viola to do business with the Bianconeri again.

Juve FC Says

Juve needs a striker that can score goals for the second half of this season if they want to make the Serie A’s top four.

Vlahovic has shown he is more than capable of doing that and Juve would be smart to snap him up now.

At 21, he would be a very good long-term investment, and the Bianconeri can be sure they have solved their goal-scoring problems for the foreseeable future if he joins.