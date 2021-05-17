Juve refuses to discuss new terms with Dybala until season ends

La Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato says Juventus has suspended talks of a new deal with Paulo Dybala for now as they look to end the season on a high.

The player and the club have been in talks over a new contract for a long time now with limited progress being made.

He would enter the last year of his deal with them after this season and they face a tough summer in deciding what to do about him.

They will either reach a compromise with him or sell him for as much value as they can get from the market.

Juve’s season has been turbulent and they will play two important matches before it ends.

They face Atalanta in the Coppa Italia and winning that competition will bring some positivity back to Turin.

They would then play Bologna in their final Serie A game of the season and need to win that match while hoping that some teams above them drop points.

The report says with so much going on, the Bianconeri have suspended talks of a new deal for now until the last games of this campaign are played.

If they fail to qualify for the Champions League, he might leave and it could be in a part exchange to land some of their transfer targets.