Juve remains open to losing this struggling star for free

Juventus has several underperforming players in their squad at the moment, and one of the most prominent is Aaron Ramsey.

The Welshman joined the club as a fine midfielder months after leading Arsenal to the final of the Europa League.

Signing him for free represented a major coup and Juve believed they had signed a top talent.

Since he made the move to Turin, Ramsey has spent more time on the bench and the treatment table than he has done on the pitch.

This makes him one player not to rely on by the club and the Bianconeri are now fed up.

Tuttojuve says the club is very open to allowing him to leave this month amidst interest from the Premier League.

Crystal Palace and Newcastle United appear keen to hand him a fresh start and Juve will send him to either club for free.

Juve FC Says

Signing Ramsey has been one of the worst transfer decisions Juve has made recently with the midfielder proving to be nothing but a waste of space in Turin.

The longer he stays at the club, the more money the club is wasting on his wages.

In the summer, there would be several midfielders to sign for free to replace him.

However, we need to offload him sooner than later to achieve that.