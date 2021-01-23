“Juve remains the strongest team” Montolivo still believes Juventus can win the title

Riccardo Montolivo believes that Juventus remains the favourites to win the Serie A title this season despite their poor form.

The Bianconeri has seen the likes of Milan and Inter Milan become tough competitors with them for the league title.

They are currently 10 points behind the league leaders, Milan who are not looking like they will give up the top spot soon.

Juventus has started this year by winning the Super Cup, but they were beaten by Inter Milan in the league not so long ago.

Montolivo says the Bianconeri are still the strongest team in the competition, however, they will have to prove their worth on the field.

He also spoke about Antonio Conte, who now manages Inter Milan and said that the former Chelsea boss knows how to take advantage of teams above him if they fall.

He said to Sky Sport as quoted by Tuttojuve: “Juve remains the strongest team, but it is the field that commands and it is not certain that they are the strongest to win in the end. Conte? The year of his first success with Juve in the league. he was always second, beating Milan only at the end of the season. He knows how to take advantage of the missteps of the other teams. ”

Their Super Cup win should give Juve more confidence of reentering the Scudetto race in this second half of the season.