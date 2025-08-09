Dusan Vlahovic remains among the players Juventus are seeking to move on during the current transfer window. Negotiations between the striker and the club regarding a contract extension have been ongoing for some time, yet the likelihood of him staying beyond the window appears increasingly slim.

Juventus reportedly offered Vlahovic an extension some time ago, but the proposal included a reduction in salary, which was not well received by the player. This impasse has fuelled speculation over his future, with AC Milan emerging as a potential destination. Such a move would reunite Vlahovic with Max Allegri, yet discussions between the clubs have stalled. Milan is now considering alternative options, including Rasmus Hojlund, which could leave Juventus in the position of retaining a player they had planned to sell.

Concerns Over Financial and Sporting Impact

The possibility of Vlahovic remaining at the club is viewed by some as an unfavourable outcome, given his substantial salary and recent decline in form. According to Il Bianconero, Alessio Tacchinardi has voiced his concerns about the situation, stating,

“We have reached a very delicate point for Vlahovic, so be careful not to let Milan package him well. Juve risks doing themselves a lot of harm with Vlahovic. If you do not let him go, you are dealing with a player who costs a lot. I watched his last games, and he was mentally exhausted. Igor arrived and gave him a real boost, but then his performances continued to decline. Kolo Muani, on the other hand, wanted to prove himself and show off. If Vlahovic stays, it is an incredible financial drain, and if he stays, it is worse. A year on the bench? It is incredibly tough, and it also depends on the player’s character.”

Urgency for a Resolution

The comments reflect a wider concern that retaining Vlahovic could become both a financial and sporting burden for Juventus. His wages represent a significant commitment, and if his form continues to suffer, the value he offers on the pitch may not justify the cost.

Given the current market situation, Juventus may need to act quickly to finalise a transfer. The earlier a resolution is reached, the better it will be for the club, the player, and any potential suitor, ensuring all parties can move forward with clarity before the close of the transfer window.