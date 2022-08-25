Juve-Roma: Boniek picks his favorite ex-club and defends Allegri

While Paulo Dybala became the latest to join the list, Zbigniew Boniek is arguably the most famous player to represent both Juventus and Roma during his playing career.

The former Poland international spent three campaigns with each side. In Turin, he won it all; the Scudetto, Coppa Italia, European Cup Winner’s Cup, and of course the European Cup (the predecessor of the modern Champions League).

However, his rapport with Juventus has recently deteriorated. He allegedly said some negative remarks regarding the club, prompting the management to overlook him when picking the 50 greatest stars in Juve’s history upon the launching of the stadium in 2011.

So ahead of Saturday’s encounter between his two former sides, Boniek naturally picked Roma as his favorite, although he insists that he holds no malice towards Juventus.

“Well, I’m definitely more of a Romanista. But at Juve, those were years in which there were six world champions on the pitch, a very high level,” said the 66-year-old in an interview with Il Messaggero via ilBianconero.

“Roma was our real opponent, they were three wonderful years that could have been stratospheric but we missed the victory in the European Cup with Hamburg “.

“The management gave the stars at the stadium to people who won much less than I did. Andrea Agnelli listened to fools and got carried away.

“I have never spoken ill of Juventus, I have asked a thousand times to bring me evidence, recordings, written interviews, etc. They never did.

“I support Roma more, but I’m not against Juve. Anyway, let’s move on.”

The Polish legend feels that Milan and Inter are the favorites for the Scudetto, while defending under-fire Juventus manager Max Allegri.

“Usually great comebacks are not easy to manage. And if a team plays badly it is often the coach’s fault.

“But it must be said that some players are not up to the task. Certainly Allegri’s first Juventus had a thicker squad.”