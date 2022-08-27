Juve-Roma Probable formation: Two Allegri surprises in store?

On Saturday, Juventus and Roma will clash heads at the Allianz Stadium in one of the most anticipated fixtures of the Serie A season.

Ahead of the big encounter, la Gazzetta dello Sport provided the probable lineups, and it could include two surprising additions from Max Allegri’s part.

While the manager should maintain his 4-3-3 formation, there could be some tactical tweaks between the defense and the middle of the park.

Mattia Perin remains the slight favorite to maintain his spot despite the return of Wojciech Szczesny.

For his part, Danilo could surprisingly switch to centre back as his captain Leonardo Bonucci remains out of the squad. The Brazilian will thus partner his compatriot Gleison Bremer, while Daniele Rugani drops to the bench.

Mattia De Sciglio should make his first start of the season on the right side, with Alex Sandro on the opposite lane.

The second surprise could be the introduction of Nicolò Rovella as a Regista. The source gives the young man a slight advantage (40%) over Fabio Miretti (35%) with Denis Zakaria as a outside bet (25%).

Meanwhile, Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot should maintain their spots in the middle of the park.

Finally, the attack could remain intact from the previous fixture, with Dusan Vlahovic supported by Juan Cuadrado and Filip Kostic. Nonetheless, Weston McKnennie has 40% of replacing the Colombian winger.

Juventus Probable XI (4-3-3): Perin; De Sciglio, Danilo, Bremer, Sandro; Locatelli, Rovella (Miretti/Zakaria), Rabiot; Cuadrado (McKennie), Vlahovic, Kostic