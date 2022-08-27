Juve-Roma Probable formation: Two Allegri surprises in store?

On Saturday, Juventus and Roma will clash heads at the Allianz Stadium in one of the most anticipated fixtures of the Serie A season.
Ahead of the big encounter, la Gazzetta dello Sport provided the probable lineups, and it could include two surprising additions from Max Allegri’s part.
While the manager should maintain his 4-3-3 formation, there could be some tactical tweaks between the defense and the middle of the park.
Mattia Perin remains the slight favorite to maintain his spot despite the return of Wojciech Szczesny.
For his part, Danilo could surprisingly switch to centre back as his captain Leonardo Bonucci remains out of the squad. The Brazilian will thus partner his compatriot Gleison Bremer, while Daniele Rugani drops to the bench.
Mattia De Sciglio should make his first start of the season on the right side, with Alex Sandro on the opposite lane.
The second surprise could be the introduction of Nicolò Rovella as a Regista. The source gives the young man a slight advantage (40%) over Fabio Miretti (35%) with Denis Zakaria as a outside bet (25%).
Meanwhile, Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot should maintain their spots in the middle of the park.
Finally, the attack could remain intact from the previous fixture, with Dusan Vlahovic supported by Juan Cuadrado and Filip Kostic. Nonetheless, Weston McKnennie has 40% of replacing the Colombian winger.
Juventus Probable XI (4-3-3): Perin; De Sciglio, Danilo, Bremer, Sandro; Locatelli, Rovella (Miretti/Zakaria), Rabiot; Cuadrado (McKennie), Vlahovic, Kostic
5 Comments
he`s still choosing enough clowns in there to mess it up * golf clap * the inclusion of rabiot is always sad to see. Kostic and Vlahovic could knick something, but our back line is oof. Why no Gatti? unless he`s injured. #AllegriOut
I still want more Italian youth in there. Gatti, Fagioli, Miretti? Should all be in. I bet none is true. Not even Rovella. If Rovella doesn’t get the full game in the regista role I will have to agree with #AllegriOut. I don’t understand why Gatti doesn’t play. He properly came through the ranks like Allegri prefers. He’s also already 23 which makes him mature enough. I don’t get it. No wonder people want Allegri out. Can’t blame them anymore. They’re still annoying and not completely right of all criticism. But Can’t blame them anymore. I now understand that the guy is lost as a modern day coach. But there is really nothing that we can do about it.
What worries me is Roma’s clear advantage in aerial superiority on set pieces…….Abraham (6’5″), Smalling & Matic (6’4″), Mancini ( 6’3″), Cristante (6’2″)all the others except for Dybala either 6′ or 6’1″.
Juventus? Vlahovic (6’3″), Bremer and Rabiot (6’2″). (Locatelli and McKennie (6’1″)….the others 6 feet or less.
Perhaps FEDE GATTI (6’3″) would have been very useful.
Not only that. But Gatti is actually very good in the air. Shame on Allegri for not playing him in the last game and this one.
Playing De Sciglio and Sandro as the full backs is just asking for a thumping loss. I feel for Kostic having to play on the same side as Rabiot and Sandro.