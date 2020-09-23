Juve set to lose winger to Premier League side

Douglas Costa is tipped to join Premier League outfit Wolves, having been told by new coach Andrea Pirlo that he is not in his plans.

The Brazilian did come off the bench during the Serie A opening win over Sampdoria in place of new signing Kulusevski, but the youngster marked his Juve debut with a goal amidst an impressive performance, and is expected to make the role his own.

Wolves are now set to try and persuade him to come to England, with his agent having a strong relationship with the English club at present.

Wolverhampton recently allowed Diego Jota to join Liverpool, which has left them a little short on the wings, although Daniel Podence performance against Man City will have opened some eyes.

Costa’s departure would likely see another option brought in, with just four wingers remaining in the squad, and with Paulo Dybala and Bernadeschi both having missed our latest match through injury.

The Sun claims that one of Stephen El Sharaawy or Federico Chiesa are being eyed as a potential replacement, although the latter is also a target of AC Milan. The 22 year-old would be my clear preference, as he looks a star in the making.

Juve did complete a deal to re-sign Alvaro Morata from Atletico Madrid yesterday, in what is said to be a loan deal with an option to buy, and fans will be keen for him to recover the form that he enjoyed during his previous spell, where he picked up 15 goals and 12 assists from only 63 appearances.

Could Douglas have been a good squad member this season? Or would one of El Sharaawy or Chiesa be a huge upgrade?

Patrick