Juve star claims Inter Milan will be ‘even harder’ to beat next week

Adrien Rabiot insists that Inter Milan will be even stronger in the second-leg after Juventus claimed a 2-1 advantage last night.

We came away with the slim lead after the initial 90 minutes at the San Siro thanks to a brace from Cristiano Ronaldo, and will now be the strong favourites to reach the final of the Coppa Italia.

Atalanta and Napoli kick-off their first-leg of their semi-final tonight, and while Juventus will be pleased with their advantage, Rabiot insists the hard work will come next Tuesday.

“It was a very important match and we’re pleased because we showed we’re a different team to the one that played Inter in the league.

“We still have the return leg to play and it’s going to be even harder than today. We’ll have need another great performance like this one tonight.”

While there is a lot of positives to take out of our performance, Inter Milan can also be pleased with the fight they showed, even if our goalkeeper and defence did deny them a goal in the second-half.

The Nerazzurri showed real fight, and looked a huge threat for the second 45 minutes, and we certainly cannot afford to let them come to Turin and dominate as they did.

Will it be a completely different ball-game back at the Allianz Stadium?

Patrick