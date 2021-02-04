Juve star could renew his contract – but an exit still looming in the shadows

Despite being one of the most talented players in the sport, Paulo Dybala is still finding difficulties in breaking through the current Juventus lineup.

Recurring injury problems definitely didn’t help, but the Argentine star was far from his best form whenever he entered the pitch this season.

In this particularly complicated moment, the striker’s contractual situation still needs to be resolved between him and the club.

According to Calciomercato.com, Dybala could eventually sign a contract renewal, but even so, this wouldn’t mean that his future at Juventus is secured.

The report believes that an extension is more probable at the moment, as La Joya has finally been able to settle his legal dispute with his former agent Pier Paolo Triulzi regarding image rights.

Nonetheless, his current agent Jorge Antun was reportedly in Italy for a period of time waiting for a call from the Old Lady’s directors.

However, president Andrea Agnelli responded with a reminder that the contract offer for the Argentine has been on the table since last summer – a contract which would make Dybala among the top twenty highest earners in football.

The current situation is believed to be a stalemate between the club and the player. However, things are expected to change in the near future.

The source claims that with the closure of the January transfer market, the two parties will restart their negotiations, especially as the Juve hierarchy would find itself in a tough situation if they fail to renew the star’s contract before the summer transfer market.

Dybala’s current contract runs until June 2022, therefore the Bianconeri won’t be receiving a tempting transfer bid in the summer for a player with a contract expiring after twelve months.

Thus, a contract renewal at the moment could help the two sides in perhaps delaying the issue further, and it would reserve the club’s interests in case the two parties decided to go for a divorce.