Juve star’s agent Raiola denies reports of emergency medical procedure

An agent to a number of Juventus stars, Mino Raiola, was reported to have undergone an emergency procedure in an Italian hospital, but he has since denied such reports.

The so-called super agent will usually do the majority of his high-profile work during the transfer windows, with a number of top players under his guise including Juve stars Matthijs De Ligt, Moise Kean and Luca Pellegrini.

The Dutch defender is one who has been linked with a number of top clubs, mostly in the Premier League this month, but an exit this month doesn’t really seem to be anything more than vicious rumour, but any hopes of signing his players could well have taken a blow had he been hospitalised.

It remains to be seen whether we will be pursuing any deals for any of his current crop, but he will no doubt continue to be busy after reporting that his hospital visit was nothing out of the ordinary, and that he had in fact scheduled the appointment at the San Raffaele hospital.

Mino Raiola is undergoing ordinary medical checks that require anestesia. All was planned and no emergency surgery happened. — Mino Raiola (@MinoRaiola) January 12, 2022

The DailyMail cited Ansa and La Gazzetta with their report claiming of the ’emergency procedure’, which now appears to have been debunked.

We can safely assume that Raiola will be fit and ready to continue his transfer business for his clients, although I don’t expect any of our trio to be securing exits in January. It would be great to believe there could be hopes of landing one of his clients however, especially Gigio Donnarumma, Paul Pogba or Erling Haaland, but at present they look set to see out their seasons with their respective clubs.

All three could well be on the move this summer however, and any one of those would be a huge boost to our current squad.

Which of Raiola’s stars would you most like to see in Turin?

Patrick