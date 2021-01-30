Juve star’s house robbed during Coppa Italia match

On Wednesday night, Juventus easily shrugged aside Spal in the Coppa Italia quarter finals.

Alvaro Morata, Gianluca Frabotta, Dejan Kulusevski and Federico Chiesa all scored in a 4-0 routing.

Unfortunately for one Bianconeri player, whilst he was celebrating the qualification along with his teammates, his house was being robbed.

According to La Republica via ilBianconero, thieves broke into Weston McKennie’s house in Strada Valpiana, as they knew that they won’t find the American at home on Wednesday night.

The report adds that the robbers entered into the villa from the bathroom window and ended up stealing several personal items.

While the value of the robbed items is still unknown, the thieves managed to steal designer clothes, shoes and more.

The young midfielder discovered the robbery after returning home on Thursday afternoon.

The authorities are now investigating the crime, trying to identify the thieves based on the traces that they left behind.

According to an initial hypothesis, at least two persons are involved in the act, and they have carefully studied the operation in prior, finding out the best way to break into the house without gaining attention from the habitants of the neighborhood.

For his part, McKennie was only used as a late substitute in the Coppa Italia victory on Wednesday.

Nonetheless, the former Schalke man is expected to start the match against Sampdoria on Saturday, and hopefully the young American will be able to put this unfortunate incident behind him and perform on his usually high standards.