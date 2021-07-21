Juve still thinking of adding Euro 2020 star to their squad this summer

Juventus remains interested in a move for Mikkel Damsgaard this summer after his performance at Euro 2020.

The Dane plays for Sampdoria and he is one of their finest players.

Juve had noticed him before the European championship because of his fine performances at club level.

However, the Bianconeri’s appetite to have him in their squad has since increased following his performance in the competition.

As they look to add the likes of Manuel Locatelli to their squad in this transfer window, Rai Sport via Tuttojuve says he is still firmly on their minds.

It says they are looking for more attackers and he is one of the options that they are currently evaluating.

The return of Massimiliano Allegri is expected to bring about fresh success to the club and they want to support him with as many quality players as they can afford.

The report, however, claims that Damsgaard will not come cheap with Sampdoria asking for between 30m euros and 50m euros.

Juve has been struggling to close out the signing of Locatelli because of money and they might struggle to invest that much in Damsgaard.

He scored twice at Euro 2020 including a fine free-kick against England at the semi-final stage.