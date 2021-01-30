Juve target could renew his contract with Madrid

Is he going to say? Or will he leave?

Real Madrid fans have been left sweating as the speculations regarding the future of Sergio Ramos are varying with every passing day.

A recent report (TuttoJuve) had claimed that the club captain has rejected the latest contract renewal offered by president Florentino Perez, therefore opening the door for Juventus to swoop in and clinch his signature.

Nonetheless, Saturday’s reports bare a less positive news for the Bianconeri faithful, and on the contrast, an encouraging one for the Madrid supporters.

According to Calciomercato.com, the Spanish defender is set for a new round of negotiations with Los Blancos directors.

The source believes that the two sides are willing to sit on the table once again after a period of distant.

Beside Juventus, Paris Saint Germain have also been mentioned as one of the clubs who are hoping to seal a deal with Ramos at the end of campaign.

Nonetheless, the report doesn’t mention whether a deal between the player and his current club is likely to be reached or not.

Since the negotiations between Ramos and the Spanish champions have repeatedly faltered in the past, nothing suggests that they will be able to bridge the gap between them this time.

Therefore, this transfer saga is probably still far from over, and the Old Lady can only watch from afar at the time being.

However, even if the Spanish legend decided to extend his stay at Madrid, this could turn out to be a blessing in disguise for the Bianconeri.

Instead of pursuing a defender who will be 35-years-old in March, Juve could instead focus on their current crop of up-and-coming center backs, namely Matthijs De Ligt, Merih Demiral and 18-year-old Radu Dragusin.