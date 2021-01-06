Juve target makes peace with Atalanta president but he is still expected to leave

Papu Gomez has made peace with Atalanta President Antonio Percassi, but the Argentinean is still expected to leave the club this month.

Gomez was, until recently, an indispensable member of La Dea, and he is one of the key players that has driven their rise to the top echelons of Italian football.

But he has just fallen out with the club and his manager, and it seems that things will never be the same for him again.

He may have settled with the club’s president, but Sky Sports Italia via Football Italia says that his relationship with his manager, Gian Piero Gasperini will never be the same again.

This has opened the door for him to make the move to another team this month.

Juventus has been linked with a move for him and they face competition from Inter Milan and AC Milan for his signature.

Juve has some of the finest midfielders in the league, but Gomez will offer something different in terms of creativity.

He has the ability to spot the killer pass, and he can also drop into spaces to create chances for his teammate or even get a goal for himself.