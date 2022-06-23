Juventus has been in talks to sign Paul Pogba for the last few weeks, and they are close to completing the transfer, according to reports.

The midfielder has run down his contract at Manchester United, and he leaves the English club after six years.

He joined them from Juve in 2016, having moved to Turin in 2012. The best years of his club career so far have been in the Juve shirt, and he wants that again.

The Bianconeri has been working hard behind the scenes to find an agreement with his entourage, and it seems they have found a breakthrough.

Gianluca Di Marzio, as reported by Football Italia, says Juve will finalise the talks with his agent today, and he will have his medical at the start of next month.

The midfielder is expected to sign a deal for at least three seasons, and it could have the option of another year.

Juve FC Says

Pogba did well in our colours at the start of his career, and his performances for the France national team is a clear sign that he remains a top talent.

Adding him to our squad again could make a vast difference in our fortunes in the upcoming season.