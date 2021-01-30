Juve transfer target heading back to his parent club

Juve’s hunt for a new striker has been one of the hottest sagas of the ongoing January transfer market.

Among the several names linked with a move to Turin, Gianluca Scamacca was the bookies’ favorite to become Andrea Pirlo’s fourth striker.

But just when the market is about to close its doors, the operation is suddenly looking unlikely to be completed.

According to La Gazzetta Dello Sport via Calciomercato.com, the 22-year-old striker will indeed be making a move this January, however it won’t be to Juventus.

The report believes that Scamacca – who is currently on loan at Genoa – will return to his parent club Sassuolo.

The young forward was mostly a regular starter at the beginning of the campaign, and scored two goals for the Grifone – including one in the local derby against Sampdoria – but then slowly faded away.

New Genoa boss Davide Ballardini has recently preferred the striking partnership of the resurgent Mattia Destro and Eldor Shomurodov.

Therefore, the Italian striker will be returning to the Neroverdi earlier than expected, and will be challenging the likes of Francesco Caputo and Giacomo Raspadori for a strating berth.

The reason behind the breakdown in the talks between the Bianconeri and Sassuolo is thought to be their disagreement on the redemption clause.

Whilst Scamacca’s once expected move to the Old Lady would have been initially on loan, the Emilian club wanted to add an obligation to buy clause.

Meanwhile, Fabio Paratici and company would only accept an option to buy.

The source adds that the Juventus hierarchy are now convinced that the idea of deploying Dejan Kulusevski as a striker is the most reasonable one in the current circumstances.