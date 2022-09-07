De Ligt
Club News

“Juve wanted to sell” Salihamidzic discusses buying De Ligt from Juventus

September 7, 2022 - 11:30 am

Bayern Munich sporting director, Hasan Salihamidžić, insists the discussion with Juventus for the transfer of Matthijs de Ligt went smoothly.

The Bosnian helped his German side to add the Dutchman to their squad in the last transfer window.

 De Ligt wanted to leave and had very little interest in extending his contract at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve knew it was risky to allow him to enter the last year of his contract with them because he could now leave the club on a cheap transfer.

When the Bavarian showed interest, they quickly entered negotiations to secure a good fee from his signature.

Salihamidžić played for Juventus and he helped his German side to get the deal sorted.

He has now revealed the talks went smoothly. He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“There was a lot of respect in the De Ligt negotiation. I have a good relationship with the club, I’ve been there for 4 years, I have many friends in Turin, including people who work in society. 

“My idea was to bring the player to Monaco but with respect for Juve. We found the right situation for everyone. Juve wanted to sell, we wanted to buy and Matthijs wanted to come to us: the deal ended well.”

Juve FC Says

Selling De Ligt this summer made perfect business sense because it would have been embarrassing to lose such a top talent on a free transfer or for a low fee.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Neymar

Allegri names two PSG players that made his Juventus team suffer

September 7, 2022
Paredes

Paredes shines with an incredible stat for Juventus against PSG

September 7, 2022
Miretti

“He is not afraid and has personality” Capello heaps praise on Juventus youngster

September 7, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.