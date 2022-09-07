“Juve wanted to sell” Salihamidzic discusses buying De Ligt from Juventus

Bayern Munich sporting director, Hasan Salihamidžić, insists the discussion with Juventus for the transfer of Matthijs de Ligt went smoothly.

The Bosnian helped his German side to add the Dutchman to their squad in the last transfer window.

De Ligt wanted to leave and had very little interest in extending his contract at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve knew it was risky to allow him to enter the last year of his contract with them because he could now leave the club on a cheap transfer.

When the Bavarian showed interest, they quickly entered negotiations to secure a good fee from his signature.

Salihamidžić played for Juventus and he helped his German side to get the deal sorted.

He has now revealed the talks went smoothly. He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“There was a lot of respect in the De Ligt negotiation. I have a good relationship with the club, I’ve been there for 4 years, I have many friends in Turin, including people who work in society.

“My idea was to bring the player to Monaco but with respect for Juve. We found the right situation for everyone. Juve wanted to sell, we wanted to buy and Matthijs wanted to come to us: the deal ended well.”

Juve FC Says

Selling De Ligt this summer made perfect business sense because it would have been embarrassing to lose such a top talent on a free transfer or for a low fee.