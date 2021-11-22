gaya
Transfer News

Juve wants two players from the same La Liga club, not Real Madrid

November 22, 2021 - 8:00 pm

El Gol Digital via Calciomercato says Juventus is targeting a move for two players at Valencia.

The report claims left-back Jose Gaya and striker Maxi Gomez are both on their radar.

The Bianconeri have had to change their playing squad in the last few transfer windows.

The likes of Moise Kean and Kaio Jorge have moved to Turin, but there are more players to come.

This poor start to the season means a January transfer splurge is possible, but the report didn’t confirm if Juve would try to sign both players in the winter transfer window.

Gaya is 26 and has been one of the consistent left-backs in La Liga in the last few years.

He could become the perfect backup to Alex Sandro or even replace the Brazilian in the Juventus lineup.

Gomez is a 25-year-old striker who has been struggling for goals in this campaign.

It is unclear why Juve would want to sign a striker that has just a single goal in 10 league matches this season.

The Bianconeri already has enough misfiring strikers and it would be a poor decision to add Gomez to the squad.

Dusan Vlahovic is a much better option, and he knows how to score goals in Serie A.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

dybala

Dybala delivers a subtle message about his Juventus future

November 22, 2021
McKennie

Spurs looking to replace their midfielder with Juventus man

November 22, 2021
kean

Juventus star named in top ten most expensive Under-21 stars

November 22, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.