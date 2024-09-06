Simone Braglia is observing some trends in Italian football and is pleased with the current Juventus team.

The Bianconeri have delivered impressive performances in the early games of this season, starting the campaign strongly. This success is partly due to the effective work they did in the transfer market.

With a new manager at the helm, Juventus has made significant efforts to equip Thiago Motta with the talent needed for a successful first season.

Inter Milan, who won Serie A last season, remain the favorites for the title this term. Before their triumph, the Nerazzurri had a transfer strategy similar to Juventus’s current approach. Pundit Braglia suggests that Juventus might be on the brink of achieving greatness, following a comparable path to their rivals.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“It’s the right mix between experienced players and those with prospects. I see similarities with what happened to Inter before the Scudetto, they sold players who no longer had a life in the locker room. For me, Juve will be stronger in the coming years”.

Juve FC Says

Motta’s first season as our manager has already looked like it will end in great success, and we are confident that this team will win at least one trophy.