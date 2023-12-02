Juventus defeated Monza to move to the top of the Serie A table last night and has been praised for winning games with character.

That game was a tough fixture as Monza showed bravery and industry to make life hard for the Black and White.

Their unbeaten home form boosted their confidence before the game and the fact that they had beaten Juve over two games in the league last season.

The Bianconeri are challenging for the league and had everything to lose in that game as they bid to stay close to Inter Milan as much as possible.

It was a tough test against Monza, but they passed and journalist Fabio Ravezzani reviewed the game, saying, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juve wins with character. Two considerations. The first is that when they dominate in the first half, Vlahovic and Chiesa are sensationally missing: never a thrusting action between two. The second is that the barricades in the second half were too many and irritating . limit also to being a renouncer”.

Juve FC Says

We did well in that game and deserved the win. Now, we need to focus on the next matches.

There will be tougher games to play and the boys must spend less time celebrating this victory.