Juve working on a renewal for their young defender while trying to buy another

Juventus have thankfully won the Italian Super Cup last night against Napoli thanks to goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and subsitute Alvaro Morata, and it is time for the Italian champions to once again turn their attention towards the transfer market.

Radu Dragusin is apparently a man in a rush. Despite being only 18-years-old, the young defender is eager to get more playing time with the first team rather than the U-23 squad, and his ambitious could lead him away from Turin, with Bundesliga outfit Red Bull Leipzig being keen admirers of the young man.

Nonetheless, according to Gianlucadimarzio.com, Juve sporting director Fabio Paratici has already started working on a contract renewal for the Romanian talent whose current deal expires at the end of the campaign.

The report believes that the German club has put an important offer on the table for Dragusin, therefore the Bianconeri need to come up with a tempting proposal to secure the youngster’s services on long term, and ward off the unwanted attention of other European sides.

The young Romanian has made three appearances with the first team this term, including a start in the Coppa Italia encounter against Genoa.

On the other hand, the same source adds that Juventus are also interested in signing a young left back for their U-23 squad.

The player in question is Liberato Cacace who is a New Zealand citizen as well as an Italian.

The 20-year old currently plays with a first tier club in Belgium called Sint-Truiden, and has so far been a regular feature, starting 16 league matches during the current campaign, providing two assists in the process.