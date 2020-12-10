Juve working on contract renewal for in form midfielder

Tuttosport via Calciomercato claims that Juventus is working on handing a new deal to Juan Cuadrado as he continues to play an important role in their team under Andrea Pirlo.

The Colombian has emerged as one of the club’s important players in this campaign as his versatility has been useful to the former midfielder.

The report claims that Pirlo is happy with him and as his current deal expires in 2022, the club is considering signing him on to a new one.

At 32, Cuadrado should be regressing, but he has shown this season that he is getting better with age.

He has played nine league games and five Champions League matches for the Bianconeri this season.

His performances make him one of the more reliable members of the current Juve team and the Colombian has been rated an average of 7.49 by Whoscored.

Juventus has taken a different direction in the transfer market this season with the Bianconeri now more focused on signing younger players for their team.

However, the experiences of some older players will be invaluable and that is one reason why the club will want to keep the likes of Cuadrado for much longer.

The report didn’t say how much longer his new deal would be.