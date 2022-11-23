Juve World Cup XI vs Juve non-WC XI: Which team is stronger? (Opinion)

With eleven ambassadors in the World Cup, Juventus are able to form a solid formation based solely on those who departed towards Qatar. It would even fit Max Allegri’s 3-5-2 tactical setup which has been adopted amidst the recent resurgence.

Nonetheless, the Bianconeri also have a host of stars who remained at home, including the Italian block. Add Juan Cuadrado and the currently-injured Paul Pogba to the mix, and you get another solid lineup.

So who would win the hypothetical matchup between the Old Lady’s World Cup participants and those who are dwelling in Turin?

Lineups

Juventus World Cup XI (3-5-2): Szczesny (Poland); Danilo (Brazil), Bremer (Brazil), Alex Sandro (Brazil); McKennie (United States), Paredes (Argentina), Rabiot (France), Di Maria (Argentina), Kostic (Serbia); Milik (Poland), Vlahovic (Serbia)

Juventus non-WC XI (3-5-1-1): Perin; Gatti, Bonucci, Rugani; Cuadrado, Fagioli, Locatelli, Pogba, Chiesa; Miretti; Kean

Goalkeeper

In Mattia Perin, Juventus arguably have the best backup goalkeeper in Italy. The Italian was superb during the start of the season, and some suggested that he should start ahead of Wojciech Szczesny.

However, the Pole has been solid as well, warding off Perin’s challenge with a string of clean sheets.

Obviously, the first choice will always get the benefit of the doubt.

Defense

This is definitely the easiest choice on the list considering how the Brazilian trio have formed a solid defensive unit while Leonardo Bonucci has been on an alarming downhill.

World Cup XI gets the nod any day.

Midfield

Although the World Cup XI features a midfield trio that represents some of the finest national teams in the world, only Adrien Rabiot has been impressing for Juventus lately.

On the other hand, Fagioli-Locatelli-Pogba makes for a mouth-watering midfield.

The boys at home win this round.

Wings

This one is as close as it gets. On one hand, we have Juan Cuadrado and Federico Chiesa who served the club amiably in the past. On the other, we get summer signings Angel Di Maria and Filip Kostic.

Even if we disregard Chiesa’s injury concerns, Cuadrado’s form has regressed lately, while Kostic’s brilliant displays give the edge for Doha’s temporary residents.

Attack

In the our fantasy formation, we placed Fabio Miretti as a second striker behind Moise Kean. On their day, the duo can cause havoc for Serie A defenses.

Yet, we still lean towards the more-established duo, Dusan Vlahovic and Arek Milik.

Conclusion

While the Turin formation is both competitive and creative – particularly thanks to a dynamic midfield – the shaky defenses will probably leak goals, thus giving the edge for the more balanced World Cup XI.