Juve youngster discusses earning a shock call-up to the Argentina senior team

Matías Soulé has opened up on his shock call-up to the Argentinian national team late last year.

The 18-year-old is yet to break into the Juventus senior squad and has spent much of his time at the club with the youth team.

As he is being eased into life as a senior, he expected to be called up to the Argentine youth sides.

However, in November of last year, La Albiceleste manager Lionel Scaloni gave him a shock call up to the senior national team.

Even for a player who has been compared to Angel Di Maria that came as a surprise and he spoke about it recently.

He said via Calciomercato: “One day I went to the Under 23 training and the director Manna told me that they could call me for the national team. I thought it was for the U20 but he told me that she was the eldest. I thought he was joking, I couldn’t believe it, I hugged him like a father.”

Juve FC Says

Soule is one of the exciting talents currently in our youth team and that call shows he is being watched.

At 18, there is no need to rush him into first-team action and we expect the club to continue easing him into life as a senior.

Considering that we have been signing much younger players recently, Soule could become a regular from next season if he keeps developing well.